Pub in the Park 2025: Locations, venues, line-up and how to get tickets

24 March 2025, 17:00

Dizzee Rascal, Daniel Bedingfield, Will Young and many more will perform at Pub in the Park 2025
Dizzee Rascal, Daniel Bedingfield, Will Young and many more will perform at Pub in the Park 2025. Picture: PH
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Pub in the Park, the UK’s biggest food and music festival, will return for 2025 with a host of new headliners across four locations.

Pub in the Park is back, and this year the music and food festival will not be one to miss with headliners such as Dizzee Rascal, Daniel Bedingfield, Will Young and many more.

Created by Tom Kerridge, Pub in the Park will take place across four weekends, starting with Marlow on May 15 and ending with St Albans on September 5, and tickets are now on sale!

Get your Heart tickets to Pub in the Park now!
Get your Heart tickets to Pub in the Park now! Picture: Heart

Pub in the Park 2025 tickets

Tickets are now on sale for Pub in the Park 2025.

For Heart listeners we have an exclusive offer, giving you the chance to enjoy the festival up close, with free front of stage access and a personal view of your favourite artists on stage.

As well as this, if you purchase a ticket through Heart, you will also be entered into a prize draw with 5 x £50 cash prizes and Heart merch bundles up for grabs (per event).

Buy Heart tickets to Pub in the Park 2025 here now.

Pub in the Park is back for 2025
Pub in the Park is back for 2025. Picture: PH

Here's everything you need to know about Pub in the Park 2025 from venues to locations and headliners.

Pub in the Park 2025 locations and venues

There will be four Pub in the Park locations this year; Marlow, London, Reigate and St Albans.

The Marlow festival will take place at Higginson Park, London's will be held at Gunnersbury Park, Reigate's in Priory Park and St Alban's weekend held in Verulamium Park.

  • Marlow, Higginson Park
  • London, Gunnersbury Park
  • Reigate, Priory Park
  • St Albans, Verulamium Park
The Marlow festival will take place at Higginson Park, London's will be held at Gunnersbury Park
The Marlow festival will take place at Higginson Park and London's will be held at Gunnersbury Park. Picture: PH

Pub in the Park 2025 line-up

The likes of Billy Ocean, Dizzee Rascal, Will Young and Daniel Bedingfield will take to the stage for Pub in the Park this year.

Here's a full breakdown of who is performing at each location and on which day:

Marlow 15th - 18th May 2025

Thursday

  • Squeeze
  • Billy Ocean
  • Jazz Dynamos

Friday

  • Dizzee Rascal
  • Sophie Ellis-Bextor
  • Soul II Soul Soundsystem

Saturday Afternoon

  • Will Young
  • Pixie Lott
  • Craig Charles

Saturday Evening

  • Jess Glynne
  • Gok Wan DJ
  • Guilty Pleasures

Sunday

  • Ocean Colour Scene
  • Natalie Imbruglia
  • Fishermans Friends
  • Daniel Bedingfield

London 30th May - 1st June 2025

Friday

  • Chris Moyles 90s Hangover
  • Blur2
  • Noasis

Saturday Afternoon

  • Soul II Soul
  • Norman Kay
  • Kay Iris

Saturday Evening

  • Ministry of Sound Classical
  • Judge Jules
  • Matilda Pratt

Sunday

  • Jack Savoretti
  • Amy Winehouse Band
  • Jay Rayner Sextet
  • Bryony Dunn & The Forest

Reigate 11th - 13th July 2025

Friday

  • Dizzee Rascal
  • Gok Wan DJ
  • Heart Club Classic with Pandora

Saturday Afternoon

  • Daniel Bedingfield
  • Furnace & The Fundamentals
  • Kay Iris

Saturday Evening

  • Ministry of Sound Classical
  • Judge Jules
  • Alice Pisano

Sunday

  • Will Young
  • Newton Faulkner
  • Babybird
  • Bryony Dunn & The Forest

St Albans 5th - 7th September 2025

Friday

  • Dizzee Rascal
  • Gok Wan DJ
  • Heart Club Classic with Pandora

Saturday Afternoon

  • Daniel Bedingfield
  • Rick Parfitt JNR
  • Kasy Iris

Saturday Evening

  • Ministry of Sound Classical
  • Judge Jules
  • Matilda Pratt

Sunday

  • Squeeze
  • Alfie Boe
  • Amy Winehouse Band
  • Bryony Dunn & The Forest
Reigate's Pub in the Park will take in Priory Park and St Alban's weekend will be held in Verulamium Park
Reigate's Pub in the Park will take in Priory Park and St Alban's weekend will be held in Verulamium Park. Picture: PH

