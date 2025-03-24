Pub in the Park 2025: Locations, venues, line-up and how to get tickets

Dizzee Rascal, Daniel Bedingfield, Will Young and many more will perform at Pub in the Park 2025. Picture: PH

By Alice Dear

Pub in the Park, the UK’s biggest food and music festival, will return for 2025 with a host of new headliners across four locations.

Pub in the Park is back, and this year the music and food festival will not be one to miss with headliners such as Dizzee Rascal, Daniel Bedingfield, Will Young and many more.

Created by Tom Kerridge, Pub in the Park will take place across four weekends, starting with Marlow on May 15 and ending with St Albans on September 5, and tickets are now on sale!

Pub in the Park 2025 tickets

Tickets are now on sale for Pub in the Park 2025.

Pub in the Park is back for 2025. Picture: PH

Here's everything you need to know about Pub in the Park 2025 from venues to locations and headliners.

Pub in the Park 2025 locations and venues

There will be four Pub in the Park locations this year; Marlow, London, Reigate and St Albans.

The Marlow festival will take place at Higginson Park, London's will be held at Gunnersbury Park, Reigate's in Priory Park and St Alban's weekend held in Verulamium Park.

Marlow, Higginson Park

London, Gunnersbury Park

Reigate, Priory Park

St Albans, Verulamium Park

The Marlow festival will take place at Higginson Park and London's will be held at Gunnersbury Park. Picture: PH

Pub in the Park 2025 line-up

The likes of Billy Ocean, Dizzee Rascal, Will Young and Daniel Bedingfield will take to the stage for Pub in the Park this year.

Here's a full breakdown of who is performing at each location and on which day:

Marlow 15th - 18th May 2025

Thursday

Squeeze

Billy Ocean

Jazz Dynamos

Friday

Dizzee Rascal

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Soul II Soul Soundsystem

Saturday Afternoon

Will Young

Pixie Lott

Craig Charles

Saturday Evening

Jess Glynne

Gok Wan DJ

Guilty Pleasures

Sunday

Ocean Colour Scene

Natalie Imbruglia

Fishermans Friends

Daniel Bedingfield

London 30th May - 1st June 2025

Friday

Chris Moyles 90s Hangover

Blur2

Noasis

Saturday Afternoon

Soul II Soul

Norman Kay

Kay Iris

Saturday Evening

Ministry of Sound Classical

Judge Jules

Matilda Pratt

Sunday

Jack Savoretti

Amy Winehouse Band

Jay Rayner Sextet

Bryony Dunn & The Forest

Reigate 11th - 13th July 2025

Friday

Dizzee Rascal

Gok Wan DJ

Heart Club Classic with Pandora

Saturday Afternoon

Daniel Bedingfield

Furnace & The Fundamentals

Kay Iris

Saturday Evening

Ministry of Sound Classical

Judge Jules

Alice Pisano

Sunday

Will Young

Newton Faulkner

Babybird

Bryony Dunn & The Forest

St Albans 5th - 7th September 2025

Friday

Dizzee Rascal

Gok Wan DJ

Heart Club Classic with Pandora

Saturday Afternoon

Daniel Bedingfield

Rick Parfitt JNR

Kasy Iris

Saturday Evening

Ministry of Sound Classical

Judge Jules

Matilda Pratt

Sunday

Squeeze

Alfie Boe

Amy Winehouse Band

Bryony Dunn & The Forest