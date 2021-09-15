RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021: Get tickets to see the iconic show in late summer glory

Make a day of it and get your friends together for a blooming beautiful experience. Picture: RHS

Last remaining tickets available for the world’s greatest flower show

An unforgettable experience for every garden lover, don’t miss your chance to see this special September RHS Chelsea Flower Show, sponsored by M&G, for one year only.

Taking place 21- 26 September with many days now sold out, your best chance for tickets is Sunday 26 September.

Sunday’s show also has the famous final day plant sell-off; it’s a great opportunity to grab a slice of RHS Chelsea to take home.

This year’s show will be full of all the inspirational gardens and cutting-edge trends from global designers you’d expect from the renowned show. Lose yourself in gorgeous gardens infused with autumnal hues, scents and textures.

A trip to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show is an unforgettable experience. Picture: RHS

See stunning floral displays and meet some of the UK’s finest nurseries and growers in the Great Pavilion. Indulge in some retail therapy, with the latest in gardening accessories and boutique homewares for sale.

Then simply relax and immerse yourself in the live entertainment, delicious dining and unique magic and sparkle of this celebratory show.

You'll be astounded by the garden designs. Picture: RHS

Must-see highlights: