Rick Astley tour 2023 and 2024: Venues, dates and how to get tickets

21 June 2023, 06:00

Rick Astley is heading on tour
Rick Astley is heading on tour. Picture: Austin Hargrave

You can see Rick Astley live on tour this year! Find out more about the venues and dates...

Rick Astley fans rejoice because the 80s legend is back with a brand new tour for 2023 and 2024.

It’s been 36 years since he first shot to fame and the next stop on his incredible journey is the release of his long awaited ninth studio album ‘Are We There Yet?’ on October 6th.

As with his previous albums ‘50’ and ‘Beautiful Life’, the album was entirely written, recorded and produced by Rick at his home studio in south-west London.

Rick is also launching the album alongside its first single, ‘Dippin My Feet’, and will be heading on a UK tour which starts with two prestigious dates at London’s Royal Albert Hall this November.

It is then followed by massive arena dates in 2024 culminating at Manchester’s AO Arena.

Rick Astley
Rick Astley. Picture: Austin Hargrave

On the tour, Rick will be joined by very special guests Belinda Carlisle (except London) and The Feeling (London only).

Opening up about his tour, Rick said: “Now, that phrase has multiple meanings. Are we there yet in my musical ambitions? Am I done with my career? Have we arrived? Or are we still travelling?”

Talking about his new music, he added: “It’s not Americana, but the tag-line at the start of the chorus is: ‘Dipping my feet in the Mississippi River…’ It’s definitely not country, but I’ve never twanged a guitar as much as I have in the past couple of months. And there’s a bit more emotion with those guitar parts. I just think spending five months in America has retuned my ear a little bit.”

The news comes as Rick prepares to make his Glastonbury debut this Saturday when he opens the Pyramid Stage.

In addition to the new tour dates and Glastonbury, Rick is also confirmed to play Standon Calling (July 23rd), Kendal Calling (July 29th), Paloznaki Jazzpiknik in Hungary (August 3rd), Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen (August 11th), Carfest South (August 25th), The Big Feastival (August 27th) and Radio 2 Live in The Park (September 17th).

Rick Astley
Rick Astley. Picture: Austin Hargrave

Find out how to get tickets to see Rick Astley and his special guests below:

Rick Astley UK tour dates:

2023

  • Wednesday 1st November - London Royal Albert Hall
  • Thursday 2nd November - London Royal Albert Hall

2024

  • Thursday 22nd February - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
  • Friday 23rd February - Newcastle Utilita Arena
  • Saturday 24th February - Leeds First Direct Arena
  • Monday 26th February - Cardiff International Arena
  • Tuesday 27th February - Glasgow OVO Hydro
  • Thursday 29th February - Bournemouth International Centre
  • Friday 1st March - Birmingham Resorts World Arena
  • Saturday 2nd March - Manchester AO Arena

How to buy tickets:

‘Are We There Yet?’ is available to pre-order HERE. In addition to its digital release, physical formats include a CD, a CD with a signed postcard, and a coloured vinyl. Rick’s official store offers exclusive products such as a vinyl picture disc, a deluxe CD and a cassette. There is also a CD with an alternative colour sleeve, which will be stocked exclusively by HMV.

Fans who pre-order the album HERE by 7pm on Tuesday, June 20th will receive access to a pre-sale for tour tickets. The pre-sale opens at 9.30am on Wednesday, June 21st and will remain live until remaining tickets go on general sale from 9.30am on Friday, June 23rd via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

