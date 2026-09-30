Rod Stewart The Final Encore tour dates, venue and tickets and revealed

Rod Stewart is going on tour. Picture: Denise Truscello

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Rod Stewart The Final Encore tour including dates, tickets and venues.

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One of the best-selling music artists of all time presents his final tour as Rod Stewart is heading on the road.

Now as he says farewell with the hits, Rod Stewart said: "My dear friends, The time has come to say farewell to life on the road. After more than six decades, The Final Encore will most definitely be my last. I’ve been singing the music I love since I was 19 years old, and I’ve had the privilege of taking it around the world to all of you.

"It has given me a life beyond anything I could ever have imagined, and I hope I’ve given you some fond memories in return. So, may I take this opportunity to thank you for making this extraordinary life possible. I hope you’ll join me so I can thank you the best way I know how… with the music and one hell of a show. See you there.”

Don’t miss the final encore, here is everything you need to know about Rod Stewart's tour including dates, tickets and venue.

Rod Stewart has announced tour dates. Picture: Denise Truscello

Rod Stewart’s The Final Encore EU/UK Tour Dates in 2027:

April

Fri 23rd 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland*

Tue 27th SSE Arena, Belfast, UK*

Thu 29th OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK*

May

Tue 4th Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK*

Thu 6th Co-op Live, Manchester, UK*

Tue 11th The O2, London, UK*

Fri 28th Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Sat 29th AFAS Dome, Antwerp, Belgium

June

Tue 1st Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Thu 3rd PSD Bank Dome, Düsseldorf, Germany

Sun 6th Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Wed 9th Veikkaus Arena, Helsinki, Finland

Fri 11th Dalhalla, Rättvik, Sweden

Sun 13th Sverresboro, Trondheim, Norway

Tue 15th Plenen, Bergen, Norway

Fri 18th Sportsarena, Budapest, Hungary

Sun 20th Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

Tue 22nd Pula Arena, Pula, Croatia

Thu 24th O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

July

Tue 20th Tauron Arena, Kraków, Poland

Sat 24th ZAG Arena, Hannover, Germany

*with support from Howard Jones

Rod Stewart’s The Final Encore tickets

Tickets for Rod Stewart’s The Final Encore tour can be purchased here.