Get ready for an unforgettable experience with edge-of-your-seat racing as SailGP visits Portsmouth

SailGP is heading to Portsmouth. Picture: SailGP

By Hope Wilson

SailGP Portsmouth dates, tickets and event schedule explained.

The Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix is heading to Portsmouth on July 19 and 20 as fast and furious racing returns to the UK.

The event will see 12 national teams racing identical F50 foiling catamarans, which are state of the art boats that fly across the water at speeds up to 100kph. With grandstand seating close to the shore and a buzzing Race Stadium, this is an event you won't want to miss.

But this isn't the end of the excitement as there are plenty of family-friendly activities this weekend, with music from Tom Grennan on Saturday and legendary DJ Pete Tong on the Sunday.

Food lovers can indulge in an elevated experience in the Waterfront Premium Lounge, an exclusive collaboration between Michelin-starred chef Ollie Dabbous and the iconic hospitality brand La Folie Douce

Here is everything you need to know about SailGP including how it works, the racing schedule and how to get tickets.

SailGP will be in the UK on July 19 and 20. Picture: SailGP

What is SailGP?

The Rolex SailGP Championship brings a new era of the best high-speed, high-tech racing – but on water. This is grand prix racing like you’ve never seen before - an annual, global championship in iconic cities across the world.

12 national teams battle it out in identical 50-foot foiling catamarans, racing faster than the wind at speeds over 100 kph (60 mph). The best athletes in the sport – male and female – compete, with national pride, personal glory, and a total prize of USD$12 million all on the line.

How does the racing work?

Each SailGP event is a two-day competition staged at iconic venues around the world. Seven fleet races take place with the full F50 fleet - four on day one and three on day two.

After the final fleet race, the leaderboard is recalibrated and only the top three ranked teams proceed into the winner-takes-all Final to determine the event winner.

SailGP will see 12 teams compete. Picture: SailGP

What’s the schedule?

The Race Stadium will open from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. BST each day.

Race Day 1: Saturday, 19 July

Race times: 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. BST

Race Day 2: Sunday, 20 July

Race times: 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. BST

How to get tickets for SailGP

For more information and tickets for the Emirates Sail Grand Prix, Portsmouth visit SailGP.com/Portsmouth.