Get ready for an unforgettable experience with edge-of-your-seat racing as SailGP visits Portsmouth

7 July 2025, 17:00

SailGP is heading to Portsmouth
SailGP is heading to Portsmouth. Picture: SailGP

By Hope Wilson

SailGP Portsmouth dates, tickets and event schedule explained.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix is heading to Portsmouth on July 19 and 20 as fast and furious racing returns to the UK.

The event will see 12 national teams racing identical F50 foiling catamarans, which are state of the art boats that fly across the water at speeds up to 100kph. With grandstand seating close to the shore and a buzzing Race Stadium, this is an event you won't want to miss.

But this isn't the end of the excitement as there are plenty of family-friendly activities this weekend, with music from Tom Grennan on Saturday and legendary DJ Pete Tong on the Sunday.

Food lovers can indulge in an elevated experience in the Waterfront Premium Lounge, an exclusive collaboration between Michelin-starred chef Ollie Dabbous and the iconic hospitality brand La Folie Douce

Here is everything you need to know about SailGP including how it works, the racing schedule and how to get tickets.

SailGP will be in the UK on July 19 and 20
SailGP will be in the UK on July 19 and 20. Picture: SailGP

What is SailGP?

The Rolex SailGP Championship brings a new era of the best high-speed, high-tech racing – but on water. This is grand prix racing like you’ve never seen before - an annual, global championship in iconic cities across the world.

12 national teams battle it out in identical 50-foot foiling catamarans, racing faster than the wind at speeds over 100 kph (60 mph). The best athletes in the sport – male and female – compete, with national pride, personal glory, and a total prize of USD$12 million all on the line.

How does the racing work?

Each SailGP event is a two-day competition staged at iconic venues around the world. Seven fleet races take place with the full F50 fleet - four on day one and three on day two.

After the final fleet race, the leaderboard is recalibrated and only the top three ranked teams proceed into the winner-takes-all Final to determine the event winner.

SailGP will see 12 teams compete
SailGP will see 12 teams compete. Picture: SailGP

What’s the schedule?

The Race Stadium will open from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. BST each day.

  • Race Day 1: Saturday, 19 July

Race times: 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. BST

  • Race Day 2: Sunday, 20 July

Race times: 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. BST

How to get tickets for SailGP

For more information and tickets for the Emirates Sail Grand Prix, Portsmouth visit SailGP.com/Portsmouth.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Events

See more More Events

Lewis Capaldi's tour dates have been revealed

Lewis Capaldi tour dates, venues and tickets revealed

Daniel Bedingfield, Will Young & Dizzee Rascal are performing in Pub in the Park

Win two VIP tickets for Pub in the Park in Reigate! Will Young, Daniel Bedingfield, Dizzee Rascal and more

Win

McLaren Racing Live: London

McLaren Racing Live: London dates and venue revealed

Jessie J is touring in 2025

Jessie J 'The No Secrets' tour dates, venues and tickets revealed

Heart is partnering with various Pride events

Heart is officially partnering with Pride in London, Manchester and Brighton and Hove in 2025

Trending on Heart

Harry Cooksley and Emma Munro are exes

What happened between Love Island's Harry and Emma? Real reason for their split revealed

Love Island

Here's everything you need to know about all the Casa Amor boys and girls

Full list of Love Island's Casa Amor boys and girls

Love Island

Is this the end of Meg and Dejon?

Love Island first look: Dejon's head turns as he moves on from Meg with Andrada

Love Island

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Everyone in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

Wimbledon

Harry Cooksley lied about the meaning of the 'E' tattoo on his left wrist

Love Island fans brand Harry 'diabolical' for lying about meaning of 'E' tattoo

Love Island

Lucy Quinn has a famous relative

Love Island star Lucy's very famous relative revealed as she enters Casa Amor

Love Island

Dejon's sister wants him to break things off with Meg.

Love Island's Dejon's sister begs him to dump Meg and recouple with Billykiss

Love Island

Harry and Helena talk things through in the Hideaway

Love Island first look sees Helena and Harry sneak off to the hideaway

Love Island

David Corenswet received advice from Henry Cavill

Superman star David Corenswet reveals sweet advice Henry Cavill gave him after taking over role

Showbiz

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Every celebrity in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

Wimbledon

Grigor Dimitrov is a tennis star

Grigor Dimitrov's age, height, net worth, girlfriend and Instagram revealed

Showbiz

Bne Shelton is taking part in Wimbledon 2025

Ben Shelton's age, famous girlfriend, net worth, height, sister and Instagram revealed

Showbiz

Jannik Sinner is an Italian tennis player

Jannik Sinner's age, height, net worth, girlfriend and Instagram revealed

Showbiz

Michael Madsen appeared in videos for Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, Rita Ora and others

Michael Madsen: The unexpected music video icon

Showbiz

Rising to fame with her Grammy-winning album Back to Black, she became as well known for her turbulent personal life as for her extraordinary talent.

Amy Winehouse facts: Singer's family, husband, songs and death explained

Showbiz

Best known as the lead singer of Maroon 5, Adam Levine has delivered a steady stream of radio hits since the early 2000s

Adam Levine facts: Maroon 5 singer's age, wife, kids, height, net worth and career explained

Showbiz