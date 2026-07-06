Sam Smith announces intimate UK dates as part of ‘To Be Free’ residencies
6 July 2026, 16:22
Here is everything you need to know about Sam Smith's ‘To Be Free’ residencies including dates, venues and tickets.
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Sam Smith has announced a series of intimate UK dates as part of their global ‘To Be Free’ residencies, kickstarting in Manchester’s Albert Hall, before heading across the country for an 8-night run of shows at the Coliseum, London.
This August will see Sam performing 4-dates of their ‘To Be Free: Mexico City’ at The Auditorio Nacional, before returning to home turf. Sam will headline a 10-night run across UK cities Manchester and London, coming to a close for their final ‘To Be Free: London’ show at the Coliseum on Friday 18th September.
The additional dates follow the recent release of their heart-stopping new single and video, ‘My Guy’ and the announcement of their highly anticipated fifth studio album, ‘Hazel Eyes’, due for release on 21st August 2026.
Here is everything you need to know about Sam Smith's ‘To Be Free’ residencies including dates, venues and tickets.
Sam Smith ‘To Be Free’ 2026 UK Residency Dates:
Thursday 3rd September - Albert Hall - Manchester
Friday 4th September - Albert Hall - Manchester
Tuesday 8th September - Coliseum - London
Wednesday 9th September - Coliseum - London
Friday 11th September - Coliseum - London
Saturday 12th September - Coliseum - London
Tuesday 15th September- Coliseum - London
Wednesday 16th September - Coliseum – London
Thursday 18th September - Coliseum – London
Friday 19th September - Coliseum – London
Sam Smith ‘To Be Free’ 2026 Tickets:
Tickets can be purchased here.