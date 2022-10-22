Sam Smith UK tour 2023: Venues, dates and how to buy tickets

22 October 2022, 10:00

Sam Smith's 2023 UK tour dates and tickets
Sam Smith's 2023 UK tour dates and tickets. Picture: SJM Concerts

Here's how you can get your hands on tickets to Sam Smith's Gloria – The Tour 2023.

Sam Smith has announced the official UK & Europe headline tour to celebrate their fourth studio album, Gloria, which is set to drop on 27th January 2023.

Kicking off in Sheffield on Wednesday 12th April 2023, the UK and Ireland leg of the tour will travel nationwide and includes two homecoming shows at London’s O2 Arena.

It will then continue through Europe before finishing back in the UK at Manchester’s AO Arena on Wednesday 24th May 2023.

Buy Sam Smith's 2023 UK tour tickets here

Sam’s upcoming record Gloria is set to be their boldest yet and feature the hugely popular new single, Unholy.

Featuring Kim Petras, the track has now received more than 200 million streams and became Sam’s eighth number one.

Before the tour kicks off, Sam’s second sold-out Royal Albert Hall show will be streamed live on TikTok on Saturday 22 October from 8:30pm.

Sam Smith's 2023 UK tour dates revealed
Sam Smith's 2023 UK tour dates revealed. Picture: SJM Concerts

Sam Smith 2023 UK tour dates and locations:

  • Wednesday 12 April 2023 – Motorpoint Arena – Sheffield, UK
  • Friday 14 April 2023 – 3Arena – Dublin, IRE
  • Tuesday 18 April 2023 – The O2 Arena – London, UK
  • Wednesday 19 April 2023– The O2 Arena – London, UK
  • Saturday 22 April 2023 – Ovo Hydro – Glasgow, UK
  • Tuesday 25 April 2023 – Birmingham Resort World Arena – Birmingham, UK
  • Saturday 29 April 2023 – Royal Arena – Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Monday 01 May 2023 – Mercedes Benz Arena – Berlin, Germany
  • Thursday 04 May 2023 – Avicii Arena – Stockholm, Sweden
  • Saturday 06 May 2023 – Spektrum – Oslo, Norway
  • Monday 08 May 2023 – Lanxess Arena – Cologne, Germany
  • Tuesday 09 May 2023 – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, Netherlands
  • Friday 12 May 2023 – Sportpaleis – Antwerp, Belgium
  • Saturday 13 May 2023 – Accor Arena – Paris, France
  • Tuesday 16 May 2023 – Hallenstadion – Zurich, Switzerland
  • Thursday 18 May 2023 – Wiener Stadthalle – Vienna, Austria
  • Saturday 20 May 2023 – Unipol Arena – Bologna, Italy
  • Sunday 21 May 2023 - Pala Alpitour – Turin, Italy
  • Wednesday 24 May 2023 – AO Arena – Manchester, UK

How to buy tickets:

Tickets for Sam Smith’s 2023 UK arena tour are available to buy on ​​Friday 28th October HERE.

You can also pre-order* Sam's new album ‘Gloria’ on any format from the Sam Smith store before 16:00 BST Monday 24th October to receive an exclusive ticket pre-sale code for the tour.

*No purchase necessary. Terms and conditions.

