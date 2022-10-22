Sam Smith UK tour 2023: Venues, dates and how to buy tickets

On Air Now
Saturday Breakfast with JK & Kelly Brook 9am - 12pm
22 October 2022, 10:00
Here's how you can get your hands on tickets to Sam Smith's Gloria – The Tour 2023.
Sam Smith has announced the official UK & Europe headline tour to celebrate their fourth studio album, Gloria, which is set to drop on 27th January 2023.
Kicking off in Sheffield on Wednesday 12th April 2023, the UK and Ireland leg of the tour will travel nationwide and includes two homecoming shows at London’s O2 Arena.
It will then continue through Europe before finishing back in the UK at Manchester’s AO Arena on Wednesday 24th May 2023.
Sam’s upcoming record Gloria is set to be their boldest yet and feature the hugely popular new single, Unholy.
Featuring Kim Petras, the track has now received more than 200 million streams and became Sam’s eighth number one.
Before the tour kicks off, Sam’s second sold-out Royal Albert Hall show will be streamed live on TikTok on Saturday 22 October from 8:30pm.
Tickets for Sam Smith’s 2023 UK arena tour are available to buy on Friday 28th October HERE.
You can also pre-order* Sam's new album ‘Gloria’ on any format from the Sam Smith store before 16:00 BST Monday 24th October to receive an exclusive ticket pre-sale code for the tour.
*No purchase necessary. Terms and conditions.