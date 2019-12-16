Don't miss Secret Cinema presents... Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing gets the Secret Cinema treatment next summer. Picture: Heart

Step back in to the long hot summer of '63 and truly immerse yourself in the classic Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey romance.

Prepare to Cha Cha into next Summer as Secret Cinema reignites the iconic world of the Kellermans’ holiday resort with Dirty Dancing.

Opening on 22nd July 2020 and running for two weeks, thousands of people descend on a top secret, outdoor London location where the classic romance will be re-imagined for an immersive screening.

The audience will be transported back to the long hot summer of 1963 at the Kellerman’s Resort.

There to relax and escape from the constant buzz of the city, they will embark on a journey of self-discovery and euphoric transformation, echoing Baby’s experience in the film.

Set over a sprawling outdoor location, the event will feature live music, dance classes and various activities.

The iconic locations and destinations from Kellerman’s Resort will be brought to life with incredible detail... carrying watermelons optional.

Tickets for the event are on sale now, with prices starting at £49 + booking fees.

Click here for more information and to buy.