Skate Leicester Square tickets and dates revealed

SKATE Leicester Square. Picture: SKATE Leicester Square

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Skate Leicester Square including when it's open and how to get tickets.

This festive season, step into the heart of the West End and discover Skate Leicester Square - a dazzling festive ice rink brought to you by Underbelly and helping to support the Angel Child Fund at The Brain Tumour Charity.

Glide effortlessly across our beautifully designed circular rink in London's iconic Leicester Square. After your skate, cosy up with a steaming hot chocolate, a mulled tipple, or something sparkling at our enchanting seasonal bar.

After your skate session, wander through the twinkling Christmas market stalls, brimming with festive delights and traditional treats. Skate Leicester Square is your must-visit festive highlight of the season.

Skate in the West End this winter. Picture: SKATE Leicester Square

Sessions are available every 15 mins with the event open from 1st Nov 2025 – 4th Jan 2026.

Prices from £14.50 for adults, £9.50 for children & £40 for family tickets, with a donation added to each ticket in support of the Angel Child Fund. Tickets can be purchased here.