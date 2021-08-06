Soft Cell tour 2021: Buy tickets to see band perform Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret in full and tracks from new album

6 August 2021, 09:00

Soft Cell's timeless sound is just as relevant now as 40 years ago
Soft Cell's timeless sound is just as relevant now as 40 years ago. Picture: Andrew Whitton
Marc Almond and Dave Ball will perform their greatest hits, as well as songs from their new album, Happiness Not Included

Soft Cell have always been a band who do things their own way - so it's no real surprise that despite bidding fans "goodbye" with a string of sell out, highly emotional shows, they are BACK!

They will be performing a handful of intimate gigs later this year, playing their greatest hits, as well as performing their seminal 1981 debut album Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret in full for the first time.

As if that wasn't enough, they'll also be previewing tracks from their forthcoming new album Happiness Not Included.

Happiness Not Included is the band's first album in twenty years, and will be released in spring 2022.

It is their first new album since 2002's Cruelty Without Beauty, and they were ironically inspired to make the new record by their phenomenal “final” show at The O2 in London in 2018.

Emerging to a rapturous reception at the sold-out 20,000 capacity arena, Soft Cell’s extensive set covered all of the hits and fan favourites: Tainted Love, Say Hello, Wave Goodbye, Torch, Memorabilia and many more. What they had planned to be the end instead became a brand new start.

With 25 million sales, six UK top 10 singles and a BRIT Award to their name, Soft Cell are one of British music’s most visionary bands. They’ve cast a huge influence over music culture ever since, setting the synth-pop standard for Erasure and the Pet Shop Boys to follow, inspiring the industrial scene before it exploded in the ‘90s.

The band are back to perform their debut album in full - and new music
The band are back to perform their debut album in full - and new music. Picture: BMG

Marc Almond said: “In this album I wanted to look at us as a society: a place where we have chosen to put profits before people, money before morality and decency, food before the rights of animals, fanaticism before fairness and our own trivial comforts before the unspeakable agonies of others.

"But in the album there is also a belief that there is a utopia if we can peel back the layers and understand what really matters."

Soft Cell 2021 tour dates in full

  • Wednesday 10 November 2021 - Glasgow O2 Academy
  • Friday 12 November 2021 - Manchester O2 Apollo
  • Saturday 13 November 2021 - Leeds O2 Academy
  • Monday 15 November 2021 - London Hammersmith Apollo
  • Tuesday 16 November 2021 - London Hammersmith Apollo

Buy tickets here from 10am on Friday, August 6th.

