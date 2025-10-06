Starlight Express extends at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre for a sixth time

6 October 2025, 06:00

Starlight Express has extended its run
Starlight Express has extended its run. Picture: Starlight Express

By Hope Wilson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Starlight Express will extend at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre for the sixth time, with performances now booking until April 2026.

Featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Richard Stilgoe, this show includes a star-studded cast such as, Jeevan Braich and Gavin Adams as Rusty, Jade Marvin as Momma McCoy, Olivia Ringrose as Greaseball, Asher Forth as Electra, Sophie Naglik as Pearl, Georgia Pemberton as Dinah and Jaydon Vijn as Hydra.

Seen by over 30 million people across the world, fans can watch as the incredible cast of 40 whizz around and above, performing some of musical theatre’s most beloved songs, including AC/DC, Make Up My Heart, Light at the End of the Tunnel and the iconic Starlight Express.

An official piano/vocal book featuring 17 songs from the spectacular new London production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express has now been exclusively published by Hal Leonard. Arranged in piano/vocal format with melody in the piano part, it includes new, never before published, songs I Do and I Am Me as well as fan favourites like Crazy, Pumping Iron, and Make Up My Heart.

With thrilling new choreography by Ashley Nottingham, Starlight Express also sees the return of Arlene Phillips as creative dramaturg.

The show is directed by Luke Sheppard, with set designer Tim Hatley, costume designer Gabriella Slade, lighting designer Howard Hudson, sound designer Gareth Owen, video designer Andrzej Goulding, new orchestrations by Matthew Brind with Andrew Lloyd Webber, musical supervision by Matthew Brind & David Wilson, musical direction by Denise Crowley and casting by Pearson Casting.

Fans can purchase tickets for the show here and the book here.

