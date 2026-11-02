State Fayre Festival 2027 line-up and how to get tickets revealed

Shania Twain will be performing at State Fayre Festival. Picture: State Fayre Festival

By Hope Wilson

Shania Twain is the first act confirmed for State Fayre Festival 2027, here's how you can get tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

State Fayre Festival will be taking place at Hylands Park, Chelmsford, Essex in 2027.

The first artist announced to be taking part is Shania Twain, best known for hits such as, You're Still the One, Man! I Feel Like a Woman! and That Don't Impress Me Much.

Here's how you can get tickets for State Fayre Festival 2027 and see Shania Twain live.

Shania Twain is the first act confirmed to be performing at State Fayre Festival. Picture: State Fayre Festival

State Fayre Festival 2027 tickets

Tickets for State Fayre Festival can be purchased here.

State Fayre Festival 2027 line-up

So far Shania Twain has been confirmed to perform at State Fayre Festival on Saturday 19th June 2027.