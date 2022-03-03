Steve Coogan is back with Alan Partridge Live: Tickets and tour dates 2022

3 March 2022, 00:01

Love him or loathe him, we all love Alan Partridge.
He's back, Alan Partridge is bringing Stratagem to a stage near you in April, May and June 2022.

"Over a multi-decade broadcasting career, this wonderful and surprisingly well-read man has brought delight to millions of ordinary people the nation over.

Which is why, with the country riven with discord, beset with disease, and niggled by bickering, Alan is touring the country with a message of hope, a new way of thinking.

Welcome to STRATAGEM WITH ALAN PARTRIDGE, a live stage show that promises to inform, educate and entertain in approximately equal measure."

Alan is ready for his UK & Ireland tour in April and May 2022
"Wearing a head-mic favoured by TED talkers, market hawkers, TV evangelists, backing singers and carnival barkers, Alan will perform a stage show that combines all of these roles and more.

It’s a manifesto for the way we can move forward, a roadmap to a better tomorrow, an ABC for the way to be. Devised, written, produced, choreographed, performed and funded by Alan Partridge, Stratagem will see Alan – in person but with heavy security – not just treading the boards but pounding them, atop stages graced by such luminaries as Michael Ball, Jack Whitehall and Welsh rockers the Stereophonics."

Live Dates

  • Birmingham Utilita Arena – 28th & 29th April
  • Edinburgh Playhouse – 26th April & 26th May
  • Sheffield Utilita Arena – 30th April
  • Newcastle Utilita Arena – 3rd & 4th May
  • Brighton Centre – 8th & 9th May
  • Liverpool M&S Bank Arena – 11th May
  • Manchester AO Arena – 13th & 14th May
  • Blackpool Grand Opera House – 17th May
  • Cardiff Motorpoint Arena – 19th, 20th & 21st May
  • Bournemouth IC – 22nd May
  • Glasgow SSE Arena – 24th & 25th May
  • Leeds First Direct Arena – 28th & 29th May
  • The O2 – 31st May, 1st & 3rd June

So join Alan, as he brings STRATAGEM to a city or selected good-sized town near you.

Buy your tickets now

