Sugababes UK tour 2022: Venues, dates and how to buy tickets

Sugababes are heading out on a tour of the UK. Picture: Getty/PH

By Alice Dear

Sugababes are officially back and heading out on tour in October and November 2022.

Sugababes have announced their first ever tour in over two decades, and you can be there.

Following their epic performance at Mighty Hoopla and Glastonbury this year, the iconic London trio – Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan – are hitting the road and touring the UK.

Sugababes will be starting their long-awaited return tour in Bristol on Sunday, October 16, and will be performing in locations including Norwich, Leeds, London, Southampton, Edinburgh and more.

Tickets are now on sale, which means you can see the Sugababes perform hits such as Push The Button, Too Lost in You, Freak Like Me, Overload and About You Now live on stage.

Sugababes 2022 UK Tour dates and locations:

October 2022

Sunday 16th Bristol, U.K. SWX Bristol

Monday 17th Southend, U.K. Cliffs Pavilion

Tuesday 18th Norwich, U.K. The Nick Rayns LCR

Thursday 20th Nottingham, U.K. Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Friday 21st Manchester, U.K. O2 Apollo Manchester

Sunday 23rd Leeds, U.K. O2 Academy Leeds

Monday 24th Liverpool, U.K. O2 Academy Liverpool

Tuesday 25th Sheffield, U.K. O2 Academy Sheffield

Thursday 27th Brighton, U.K. Brighton Centre

Friday 28th Bournemouth, U.K. O2 Academy Bournemouth

Saturday 29th Southampton, U.K. O2 Guildhall Southampton

Monday 31st Cardiff, U.K. Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

November 2022

Tuesday 1st Birmingham, U.K. O2 Academy Birmingham

Wednesday 2nd London, U.K. Eventim Apollo

Friday 4th Newcastle, U.K. O2 City Hall Newcastle

Saturday 5th Edinburgh, U.K. The Usher Hall

Monday 7th Glasgow, U.K. O2 Academy Glasgow

Where can I buy tickets to the Sugababes 2022 UK tour?

Tickets are available to purchase here.