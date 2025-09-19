Take That The Circus Live Tour dates, tickets and venues revealed

On Air Now
19 September 2025, 10:15
After announcing The Circus Live, here is everything you need to know about Take That's 2026 tour including venues, dates, tickets and presale.
Take That are heading back on the road as they embark on the Circus Live Tour in summer 2026.
Originally staged in 2009, The Circus Live broke UK records as the fastest-selling tour in history, with over 600,000 tickets sold in under 5 hours, and over one million fans attending the sell-out shows across the UK and Ireland.
Now 17 years later Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald are bringing the iconic tour back into our lives as they perform in Southampton, Coventry, Sunderland, Glasgow, Cardiff, Manchester and London in 2026. This time The Script and Belinda Carlisle are joining the band on this exciting tour around the UK.
Here is everything you need to know about Take That The Circus Live Tour including dates, venues, tickets and presale.
*support acts to be confirmed
Tickets go on sale on Friday 26th September at 9.30am from www.ticketmaster.co.uk / www.gigsandtours.com/ www.takethat.com.
Fans can get first access to tour tickets by pre-ordering the band’s forthcoming tenth studio album, to be released late 2026, from the Take That official store here.
Speaking about their upcoming tour, the band said: "The Circus tour was one of our favourite experiences as a band and, in the years since, we've talked many times about how much we'd love to do it again one day. Well, that time has come! We're so excited to welcome audiences old and new across the UK and Ireland to the spectacle of The Circus Live next summer. See you out there!"