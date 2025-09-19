Take That The Circus Live Tour dates, tickets and venues revealed

Take That The Circus tour dates, tickets and venues have been revealed. Picture: Jason Hetherington

By Hope Wilson

After announcing The Circus Live, here is everything you need to know about Take That's 2026 tour including venues, dates, tickets and presale.

Take That are heading back on the road as they embark on the Circus Live Tour in summer 2026.

Originally staged in 2009, The Circus Live broke UK records as the fastest-selling tour in history, with over 600,000 tickets sold in under 5 hours, and over one million fans attending the sell-out shows across the UK and Ireland.

Now 17 years later Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald are bringing the iconic tour back into our lives as they perform in Southampton, Coventry, Sunderland, Glasgow, Cardiff, Manchester and London in 2026. This time The Script and Belinda Carlisle are joining the band on this exciting tour around the UK.

Here is everything you need to know about Take That The Circus Live Tour including dates, venues, tickets and presale.

Take That are going on tour. Picture: Jason Hetherington

Take That Circus Tour Dates

Friday 29 May - Southampton St Mary’s Stadium

Friday 05 June - Coventry Building Society Arena

Saturday 06 June - Coventry Building Society Arena

Tuesday 09 June - Sunderland Stadium of Light

Friday 12 June - Glasgow Hampden Park

Tuesday 16 June - Cardiff Principality Stadium

Friday 19 June - Manchester Etihad Stadium

Saturday 20 June - Manchester Etihad Stadium

Friday 26 June - London Stadium

Saturday 27 June - London Stadium

Saturday 4 July - Dublin Aviva Stadium*

*support acts to be confirmed

Take That have announced performances across the UK and Ireland. Picture: Take That

Take That The Circus Tour tickets

Tickets go on sale on Friday 26th September at 9.30am from www.ticketmaster.co.uk / www.gigsandtours.com/ www.takethat.com.

Fans can get first access to tour tickets by pre-ordering the band’s forthcoming tenth studio album, to be released late 2026, from the Take That official store here.

The Circus Tour first began in 2009. Picture: Getty

Speaking about their upcoming tour, the band said: "The Circus tour was one of our favourite experiences as a band and, in the years since, we've talked many times about how much we'd love to do it again one day. Well, that time has come! We're so excited to welcome audiences old and new across the UK and Ireland to the spectacle of The Circus Live next summer. See you out there!"