Take That announce exciting 'Greatest Hits Live!' tour for 2019
21 September 2018, 08:00 | Updated: 21 September 2018, 10:11
Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen are back together and performing all your favourite songs on a 2019 tour to celebrate 30 years together.
Take That have confirmed a special greatest hits tour in 2019 to celebrate a whopping 30 years together and will also release a brand new album, Odyssey. The new record will have the boys greatest hits reimagined as well as three new tracks.
Gary Barlow – who has been teasing us for months – Howard Donald and Mark Owen are heading out across the UK to perform their best love songs for fans up and down the country and will be supported by none other than Rick Astley.
Sadly, there is still no mention or a Mr Robbie Williams.
See below the list of full dates and stadiums on their 'Greatest Hits Live!' tour which will begin in April 2019...
April
Monday 15 April Arena Sheffield FlyDSA Arena
Tuesday 16 April Arena Sheffield FlyDSA Arena
Thursday 18 April Arena Glasgow The SSE Hydro
Friday 19 April Arena Glasgow The SSE Hydro
Saturday 20 April Arena Glasgow The SSE Hydro
Monday 22 April Arena Manchester Arena
Tuesday 23 April Arena Manchester Arena
Thursday 25 April Arena Manchester Arena
Friday 26 April Arena Manchester Arena
Saturday 27 April Arena Manchester Arena
Monday 29 April Arena Dublin 3Arena
May
Thursday 02 May Arena London The O2
Friday 03 May Arena London The O2
Saturday 04 May Arena London The O2
Sunday 05 May Arena London The O2
Tuesday 07 May Arena London The O2
Wednesday 08 May Arena London The O2
Sunday 12 May Arena Birmingham Arena
Monday 13 May Arena Birmingham Arena
Tuesday 14 May Arena Birmingham Arena
Friday 17 May Arena Birmingham Arena
Saturday 18 May Arena Birmingham Arena
Thursday 23 May Stadium 1 Milton Keynes Dons
Saturday 25 May Stadium 2 Southampton St Mary’s Stadium
Tuesday 28 May Stadium 3 Bristol City Ashton Gate Stadium
Thursday 30 May Stadium 4 Norwich Carrow Road Stadium
June
Saturday 01 June Stadium 5 Middlesbrough Riverside Stadium
Tuesday 04 June Stadium 6 Huddersfield John Smith Stadium