Take That announce exciting 'Greatest Hits Live!' tour for 2019

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen are back together and performing all your favourite songs on a 2019 tour to celebrate 30 years together.

Take That have confirmed a special greatest hits tour in 2019 to celebrate a whopping 30 years together and will also release a brand new album, Odyssey. The new record will have the boys greatest hits reimagined as well as three new tracks.

Gary Barlow – who has been teasing us for months – Howard Donald and Mark Owen are heading out across the UK to perform their best love songs for fans up and down the country and will be supported by none other than Rick Astley.

Sadly, there is still no mention or a Mr Robbie Williams.

See below the list of full dates and stadiums on their 'Greatest Hits Live!' tour which will begin in April 2019...

April

Monday 15 April Arena Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Tuesday 16 April Arena Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Thursday 18 April Arena Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Friday 19 April Arena Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Saturday 20 April Arena Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Monday 22 April Arena Manchester Arena

Tuesday 23 April Arena Manchester Arena

Thursday 25 April Arena Manchester Arena

Friday 26 April Arena Manchester Arena

Saturday 27 April Arena Manchester Arena

Monday 29 April Arena Dublin 3Arena

May

Thursday 02 May Arena London The O2

Friday 03 May Arena London The O2

Saturday 04 May Arena London The O2

Sunday 05 May Arena London The O2

Tuesday 07 May Arena London The O2

Wednesday 08 May Arena London The O2

Sunday 12 May Arena Birmingham Arena

Monday 13 May Arena Birmingham Arena

Tuesday 14 May Arena Birmingham Arena

Friday 17 May Arena Birmingham Arena

Saturday 18 May Arena Birmingham Arena

Thursday 23 May Stadium 1 Milton Keynes Dons

Saturday 25 May Stadium 2 Southampton St Mary’s Stadium

Tuesday 28 May Stadium 3 Bristol City Ashton Gate Stadium

Thursday 30 May Stadium 4 Norwich Carrow Road Stadium

June

Saturday 01 June Stadium 5 Middlesbrough Riverside Stadium

Tuesday 04 June Stadium 6 Huddersfield John Smith Stadium

Tickets will go on sale on 28th September at 9.30am and you can buy them online here.