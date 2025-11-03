The Royal Shakespeare Company’s Matilda The Musical celebrate 15 years on stage

3 November 2025, 06:00

The Royal Shakespeare Company’s Matilda The Musical celebrate 15 years on stage
The Royal Shakespeare Company’s Matilda The Musical celebrate 15 years on stage. Picture: The Royal Shakespeare Company’s Matilda The Musical

By Hope Wilson

The Royal Shakespeare Company’s Matilda The Musical is celebrating 15 years on stage.

Matilda The Musical is the multi-award winning musical from the Royal Shakespeare Company, inspired by the beloved book by Roald Dahl and has been delighting audiences of all ages for 15 years.

With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda The Musical is the story of an extraordinary little girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

Winner of over 100 international awards, including 24 for Best Musical, Matilda is now the 10th longest running musical in West End history and is celebrating across the next year in in London and across the country with a UK and Ireland tour.

The Royal Shakespeare Company’s Matilda The Musical
The Royal Shakespeare Company’s Matilda The Musical. Picture: Manuel Harlan

The Royal Shakespeare Company’s Matilda The Musical tour dates

  • Bradford Alhambra Theatre – 30/10/2025 – 23/11/2025
  • Liverpool Empire Theatre – 2/12/2025 – 4/1/2026
  • Plymouth Theatre Royal – 13/1/2026 – 7/2/2026
  • Sunderland Empire Theatre – 11/2/2026 – 28/2/2026
  • Edinburgh Playhouse Theatre – 4/3/2026 – 22/3/2026
  • Manchester Palace Theatre – 26/3/2026 – 25/4/2026
  • Southampton Mayflower Theatre – 29/4/2026 – 17/5/2026
  • Bristol Hippodrome – 2/6/2026 – 27/6/2026
  • Birmingham Hippodrome – 1/7/2026 – 2/8/2026
  • Norwich Theatre Royal – 6/8/2026 – 6/9/2026
  • Dublin – Bord Gáis Energy Theatre – 15/9/2026 – 18/10/2026
  • Milton Keynes Theatre – 28/10/2026 – 14/11/2026
  • Glasgow Theatre Royal – 18/11/2026 – 5/12/2026
  • Cardiff Wales Millennium Theatre – 9/12/2026 – 17/1/2027

Playing in the West End and across the UK, tickets can be purchased here.

