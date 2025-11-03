The Royal Shakespeare Company’s Matilda The Musical celebrate 15 years on stage

Picture: The Royal Shakespeare Company's Matilda The Musical

By Hope Wilson

The Royal Shakespeare Company’s Matilda The Musical is celebrating 15 years on stage.

Matilda The Musical is the multi-award winning musical from the Royal Shakespeare Company, inspired by the beloved book by Roald Dahl and has been delighting audiences of all ages for 15 years.

With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda The Musical is the story of an extraordinary little girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

Winner of over 100 international awards, including 24 for Best Musical, Matilda is now the 10th longest running musical in West End history and is celebrating across the next year in in London and across the country with a UK and Ireland tour.

The Royal Shakespeare Company’s Matilda The Musical. Picture: Manuel Harlan

The Royal Shakespeare Company’s Matilda The Musical tour dates

Bradford Alhambra Theatre – 30/10/2025 – 23/11/2025

Liverpool Empire Theatre – 2/12/2025 – 4/1/2026

Plymouth Theatre Royal – 13/1/2026 – 7/2/2026

Sunderland Empire Theatre – 11/2/2026 – 28/2/2026

Edinburgh Playhouse Theatre – 4/3/2026 – 22/3/2026

Manchester Palace Theatre – 26/3/2026 – 25/4/2026

Southampton Mayflower Theatre – 29/4/2026 – 17/5/2026

Bristol Hippodrome – 2/6/2026 – 27/6/2026

Birmingham Hippodrome – 1/7/2026 – 2/8/2026

Norwich Theatre Royal – 6/8/2026 – 6/9/2026

Dublin – Bord Gáis Energy Theatre – 15/9/2026 – 18/10/2026

Milton Keynes Theatre – 28/10/2026 – 14/11/2026

Glasgow Theatre Royal – 18/11/2026 – 5/12/2026

Cardiff Wales Millennium Theatre – 9/12/2026 – 17/1/2027

Playing in the West End and across the UK, tickets can be purchased here.