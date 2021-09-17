The Wanted Greatest Hits Tour 2022: Venues and tickets for boyband's reunion shows

The Wanted are back together and heading out on tour. Picture: The Wanted

By Heart reporter

Don't miss The Wanted's Greatest Hits reunion tour next year - you'll be glad you came!

The Wanted thrilled fans when they reunited after a seven year hiatus, and now they've announced a 12-date UK arena tour.

Jay, Tom, Nathan, Max and Siva first discussed getting back together in early 2020 to celebrate their 10th anniversary but the global pandemic got in the way.

Then came the devastating and shocking news that one of the boys, Tom Parker, had been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

He was horrified to learn that only 1 per cent of the National Cancer research budget went to researching new treatments for brain tumours, so he decided to stage a huge pop concert at London's Royal Albert Hall to raise crucial funding for more medical research.

Tom asked the other four boys to ask them to reunite for a one-off performance for the charity gig, but one conversation led to another and The Wanted reunion the fans had been clamouring for was on!

The lads will be releasing ‘Most Wanted - The Greatest Hits’ on November 12, which is packed with the band's huge worldwide hits, many of which written by themselves. The album will be a taster for the huge singalong moments of their tour next year.

The band's catalogue contains pop masterpieces including ‘All Time Low’ and ‘Glad You Came’, ‘Chasing The Sun’, 'Walks Like Rihanna', and the soaring ballad ‘Heart Vacancy’.

The band will be performing all their massive hits - and fan favourites, too. Picture: The Wanted

The Wanted Greatest Hits Tour 2022

Thursday 3 March - The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Friday 4 March – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Saturday 5 March – First Direct Arena, Leeds

Monday 7 March – Bournemouth International Centre

Tuesday 8 March – Brighton Centre

Wednesday 9 March – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Friday 11 March – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Saturday 12 March – Birmingham Utilita Arena

Sunday 13 March – Manchester AO Arena

Tuesday 15 March – London The O2

Wednesday 16 March – Hull Bonus Arena

Thursday 17 March – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

‘We have been talking off and on for a few years now about getting back together to do something for the anniversary but have all been working on other projects at different times so it didn’t happen. This is all about having fun with our mates, no pressure, just FUN’ says Jay McGuiness.

The Wanted are one of Britain’s biggest pop bands, living a dream that has far surpassed even their most optimistic expectations and all with their best mates at their side. With over 12 million record sales worldwide, the band have notched up 10 UK Top Ten singles and 2 UK Number 1 singles. The band today still boast almost 6 million monthly listeners on Spotify and have a huge worldwide following on their social media platforms.

During their first five years together The Wanted became serious pop players all across the world. With their ferociously infectious tunes, rock solid friendship and laddish charms, they stamped all over the typical boy band mould. The accolades followed accordingly: A ‘Best British Single’ Brit Award nomination for ‘All Time Low’ in February 2011 was followed by winning The Radio 1 Teen Award for ‘Best British Music Act’ and the American People’s Choice Award for ‘Favourite Breakout Artist’ in 2013. The boys played to sell-out crowds on two UK Arena tours and the ‘Word of Mouth’ World Tour across the UK and America, alongside show stopping performances at Global Radio’s The Summertime Ball (4 years running) in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium, V Festival, T in the Park and the iTunes festival. The boys even carried the Olympic Torch on the torch relay for the London 2012 Olympics.

A deal with prestigious American label Def Jam in April 2011 took the boys global and led to huge live performances on some of the USA’s biggest TV shows including David Letterman, Ellen and Jimmy Fallon, as well as performing at huge live shows such as the Z100 Jingle Ball in New York, the prestigious Billboard Awards in 2012 and the world-renowned Macy’s Day Parade. The boys went on to star in their own US reality TV show ‘The Wanted Life’, executive produced by Ryan Seacrest for the E! Network.

Having gone their separate ways, the band all achieved success in their solo endeavours over the past few years. forging a successful career as a leading man on the West End stage and winning Strictly Come Dancing.