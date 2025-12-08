Titanique the Musical tickets and venue revealed

Titanique the Musical. Picture: Titanique

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about how to get tickets for Titanique the Musical.

Titaníque is the Olivier Award-winning musical comedy bursting with nostalgia, non-stop laughs and killer vocals. Featuring all your favourite Celine Dion hits, including My Heart Will Go On, All by Myself and To Love You More, all backed by a sensational live band.

Celebrated as 'The West End's Funniest Musical' (Smooth Radio), Titaníque is 100 minutes of brilliant and bonkers fun. 'If you love the film Titanic or Celine Dion, you’ll love Titaníque. Hell, if you couldn’t care less about them, you’ll love it' (Mail on Sunday).

It's the musical that's making hearts go on... and on, so get on board as this ship of dreams is one voyage you simply can't miss! Tickets can be purchased here.