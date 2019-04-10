Underbelly Festival Southbank is back in London - here's how to get tickets

Underbelly Festival Southbank is a treat for the whole family. Picture: Underbelly

London’s Original Pop Up Festival, Underbelly Festival Southbank is now open - and it's kicking off with a series of family-friendly events.

Underbelly Festival Southbank's Family Fest began on Saturday 6th April, and runs all the way through to Monday 22nd April.

It features an amazing line up of family shows over the Easter holidays, with stage adaptations of your family’s favourite books, to spectacular circus, theatre and comedy.

With many shows only an hour long, there’ll be no worrying about the little ones with classics like The Gruffalo, The Witch and The Warthog with Julia Donaldson, MONSTERSAURUS! and David Baddiel’s AniMalcolm The Musical on the programme.

Underbelly Family Fest full line-up

Click here to buy tickets for Underbelly Festival Southbank

A Simple Space 5th April - 5th May

Watch seven acrobats play games and perform out of this world tricks in this impressive circus show.

The Wind In The Willows 6-7 April

This beautiful adaptation of the much-loved classic features fantastic puppetry and a charming original score.

The Massaoke Family Show 6 & 13 April

Bring your best dance moves and your loudest voices to sing your heart out to some of your family’s favourite hits including pop tunes, a few classics for the adults and of course, Let It Go.

Kids will love the retelling of classic story the Wind In The Willows. Picture: Underbelly Festival Southbank

The Gruffalo, The Witch and The Warthog with Julia Donaldson 11-13 April

Best-selling children’s author Julia Donaldson performs and presents a show, bringing 5 of her best loved books to life with songs, puppetry and a touch of magic.

Shakespearience 11 April

Who says Shakespeare has to be boring? On this whistle-stop tour of three of Shakespeare’s most known plays, Romeo & Juliet, Twelfth Night and MacBeth, the hilarious actors present an hour of mischievous storytelling.

Variety Club 4 Kids 13 April

Packed with comedy, circus, magic, thrills and silliness from some of the UK’s best variety performers, this family-friendly cabaret show is guaranteed to leave audiences gasping, giggling and cheering.

The Gruffalo will be at Underbelly Festival Southbank until April 22. Picture: Underbelly

Journey Through Jazz 14 April

Taking you on a journey through the decades of Jazz, from the Charleston to the Twist via the Big Apple and Lindy Hop, this family-friendly audience participation show is sure to get you strutting, flapping and jitterbugging.

MONSTERSAURUS! 15-22 April

From the creators of Aliens Love Underpants, follow young inventor Monty as he creates some incredible monsters. Full of thrills, spills and magic, there’ll be plenty of audience participation.

Belt out your family's favourites at Massaoake. Picture: Underbelly Festival Southbank

Chores 16-19 April

Two brothers must hurry to clean their room before their mum comes back. What could possibly go wrong?

Rubbish Shakespeare: Romeo & Juliet 21 April

Watch Shakespeare's epic tale of star-crossed lovers be well and truly Rubbished!

Morgan and West's spiffing magic will delight mums and dads, too. Picture: Underbelly Festival Southbank

Morgan & West’s Utterly Spiffing Spectacular Magic Show For Kids (and Childish Grown-ups)! 21 April

Time travelling magicians Morgan and West present a brain-busting, heart stopping and jaw dropping extravaganza with their truck of tricks.

The Fun Kids Epic Roadshow Adventure 22 April

With stories, songs and silliness, presenters Dan and Bex need your help to keep the Fun Kids Radio on-air.

Comedy Club 4 Kids 22 April

This family friendly comedy show will have you all laughing to some of the best stand-ups from the comedy circuit (without the rude bits!).

Underbelly rolls on with more family friendly and grown-up programming until 29th September 2019.

