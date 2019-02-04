Visit The Great Brick Safari at RHS Garden Wisley

There are more than 40 LEGO creatures . Picture: LEGO

This winter more than 40 life-size LEGO® brick animals are coming to Wisley. See how many animals you can spot whilst learning about their habitat.

Escape the winter blues and come on a journey inside the Glasshouse at RHS Garden Wisley to search for more than 40 LEGO® brick sculptures on The Great Brick Safari.

Discover life-size LEGO brick creations nestled amongst the lush foliage in both the temperate and tropical zones of the Glasshouse.

See if you can spot an elephant, lions, meerkats, turtles and a gorilla. And look out for beautiful LEGO brick plants created especially for RHS Garden Wisley including a Venus Fly Trap, Golden Barrel Cactus, Bird of Paradise and Water Lilies.

You can also learn more about the animal and plants, such as the natural habitats they are found in and conservation efforts taking place around the world.

This event is free with normal Garden admission. Book online in advance to save 10% and secure your time slot for weekends and half-term by selecting your preferred time slot for free. General queue admission is also available throughout the event.