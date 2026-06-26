Women's Test Match England vs. India dates and tickets revealed

26 June 2026, 17:00

Women's Test Match England vs. India dates and tickets revealed
Women's Test Match England vs. India dates and tickets revealed. Picture: Marylebone Cricket Club

By Hope Wilson

Here's everything you need to know about how to get tickets for the Women’s Test Match: England vs. India at Lord's.

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The first ever Women’s Test Match is to take place at Lord’s this summer as England and India go head to head.

Exactly 50 years since Rachael Heyhoe Flint first led out an England women's team at the Home of Cricket, Nat Sciver-Brunt will lead out her England side at Lord's, in what will be a momentous occasion for test cricket.

From Friday 10th July until Monday 13th July you can be part of a record-breaking crowd, with the women’s test match already beating the UK attendance record and on track to set a new world record.

Here's everything you need to know about how to get tickets for England vs. India at Lord's.

The Women's Test Match: England vs. India
The Women's Test Match: England vs. India. Picture: Marylebone Cricket Club

Women’s Test Match: England vs. India tickets

Tickets to see the first ever Women's Test Match at Lord's (England vs. India) can be purchased here.

Robert Lawson, Chief Executive and Secretary of Marylebone Cricket Club said: "Lord’s is such a special place and to be hosting our first ever women’s Test is truly exciting – for us as a Club, for the players and for the record crowds that will witness history in the making."

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