10 year-old girl attacked in Exmouth

A 10-year-old girl is in hospital after a violent assault in Exmouth.

Police say she was found in a distressed state near Marley Road on Thursday evening.

A full police response was launched including physical searches, speaking to people in the immediate area, and a thorough forensic examination of the scene.

Superintendent Matt Lawler, the local policing commander for Exeter, East and Mid Devon said: “The child has been taken to hospital where she is receiving the expert medical care and treatment she needs, supported by specialist officers from our Public Protection Unit, and of course her family.

“This is clearly a shocking event given it is so extreme and rare in East Devon, and as you would expect, we are therefore putting significant resources to this investigation.

“Given the complexity and sensitivity in supporting the child, the full details of what has happened may take a little while to become clear. That said, this a very proactive and thorough ongoing investigation and will involve searches of the scene and local area, house to house and CCTV enquiries, and further detailed forensic work.

“A number of people have been spoken to, but no-one has yet been arrested.

“I would ask everyone to try to remain calm and allow the investigation to take place. For example, it is not helpful to spread rumour or speculation on social media, as this may lead to further upset for others, including the family.

"To help with both the investigation and to provide reassurance there will be more visible policing in the area, and we would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Marley Road and the adjacent fields late yesterday afternoon and who may have noticed anything they feel may be relevant.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting log 636 for the 4th of October.