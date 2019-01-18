Beat those January Blues

Rather than making a new year's resolution that you break by the end of January, ensure 2019 a year of positive change by taking on new challenges and trying something new.

Like playing rugby.

Don't let your preconceptions put you off, you can do this.

Topsham Rugby Club are offering women a less daunting way of broadening their horizons as they encourage women to step out of their comfort zone with a fun introduction to rugby.

During the Warrior Camps, women are encouraged to unleash their inner strength and determination as they embrace the challenge of trying a new sport.

DATE/TIME: Saturday 19 January @ 14:30 - 19:00

LOCATION: 25 Exeter Road, Exeter EX3 0LX

RFU coaches & participants Rugby attracts a wide variety of people from all walks of life.

The wide range of different playing positions each require a different set of skills and attributes, and as such rugby is an incredibly inclusive sport which has contributed to it being one of the fastest growing female team sports in England.

Topsham Rugby Club recognise it can be scary not knowing anyone when you first try an activity, which is why they are encouraging women to bring a friend to the Warrior Camp, and together experience the amazing opportunities rugby has to offer in the new year.

Rugby offers women the chance to build new friendships with like-minded people through a shared passion for breaking barriers and trying new experiences.

Building friendships through the strong camaraderie as players rally around each other to support and encourage teammates on the pitch.

The Warrior Camp consists of paired activities that are used to teach participants the skills and techniques of rugby.

The activities require players to work together to all learn, have fun and succeed during the Warrior Camp.

http://www.topshamrugby.co.uk