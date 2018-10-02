Body found after Exeter garage fire

The body of a man's been found after a fire in a garage in Exeter.

Firefighters contacted police when they found the remains after the fire in Westbrook close in Whipton on Monday morning (1st October).

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious - but unexplained.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said "The remains of a person, believed to be a man was located within the garage.

"We believe we know the identity of the deceased and have been liaising with his family in relation to this matter.

"But at this time, no formal identification has taken place and our enquiries to positively identify the deceased person continue.

The cause of fire is not yet known and the death is being treated as unexplained.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting log number 66 for the 1st of October.