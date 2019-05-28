Exeter City supporters banned from games

Two Exeter City supporters have been banned from games at St James Park after allegations of abuse against a former player and manager on social media.

The club have released a statement:

Exeter City has today banned two supporters indefinitely from games at St James Park following social media abuse directed at both a former player and manager of our club.

Exeter City takes a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of abuse, both at the ground and online, especially those of a discriminatory or racist nature.

The posts, made on Twitter and Facebook, fall well below the standard we expect from our supporters and have been reported to Kick It Out and the police.

The bans will take effect immediately, the length of which will be decided pending the conclusion of both a club and police investigation.