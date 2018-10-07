Exmouth assault: Police given more time to question teenager

Police have been given more time to question a 16-year-old arrested in connection with a violent assault on a 10-year-old girl in Exmouth.

She was found in a distressed state in Marley Road on Thursday.

Superintendent Matt Lawler, the local policing commander for Exeter, East and Mid Devon said: “We have arrested a 16-year-old male on suspicion of attempted murder. Following any arrest police are legally allowed permitted up to 24 hours to detain an individual, which can extended to 36 hours for serious matters without the need for a court order.

“Given the seriousness and complexity of this ongoing investigation, officers from the Major Crime Investigation Team have today applied for an extension under the Police and Criminal Evidence (PACE) Act for a court order to allow us to hold the suspect until just before 5am Monday 8th October - This was granted by Exeter Magistrates Court today.

“This investigation is being progressed at full pace, with teams from across the Force pulling together to establish the facts of what has occurred. The complexity, extensive range of our lines of enquiry, and the need to be diligent and thorough, means that we need this further time.

The victim remains in the care of her family and health experts, together with specially trained officers who have now been able to speak to her about what happened.

The Major Crime Investigation Team who are leading the investigation are also conducting interviews with the 16-year-old who is being detained.

Supt Lawler continued: “I would like to thank the public for their messages of support to the young girl and her family, for the feedback and support we have had to officers on patrol and at cordons, and for the information we have had so far into our 101 webchat, email and telephone lines.

“Our appeal for information on Friday led to the arrest that has been made, however, it is vitally important that anyone who has yet to speak to us and who may have information, dashcam or CCTV footage, comes forward.

“If you were in the immediate area of Marley Road on Thursday afternoon, or may have seen anything suspicious in that area in the past few days, no matter how insignificant, please tell us.

“We are also appealing for dashcam images, video or CCTV covering the specific areas of Jubilee Drive; Marley Road; and Pound Lane in Exmouth between 3-6pm on Thursday.”

Anyone with any information, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage that can aid the police investigation is asked to contact 101 quoting log 367 for the 5th of October.