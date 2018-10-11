Exmouth assault: Teenager appears in court

A 16-year-old has appeared in court charged with attempted murder and rape in connection with an assault on a 10-year-old girl in Exmouth.

The teenager spoke only to confirm his name and address after appearing before a District Judge at Plymouth Magistrates Court.

The suspect, who cannot legally be named, will now be held on remand until an appearance at Exeter Crown Court in November.

Superintendent Matt Lawler, the local policing commander for Exeter, East and Mid Devon said: ''We would like to remind everyone that the family have specifically asked that their privacy is respected whilst they try to come to terms with the enormity of what has happened. They remain very grateful for the messages of support that have been offered, and continue to have close support from specialist family liaison officers working with the Major Crime Investigation Team''