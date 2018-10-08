Family tribute to crash victim

Tributes have been paid to a man who died following a collision in Nomansland, near Tiverton.

26-year-old Lewis Kersey was found seriously injured next to VW Golf that had left the road and was on its roof.

Mr Kersey’s family has said: “Tragically on Monday 1st October Lewis Samuel Kersey alias Spanky was taken from us.

"First Son of Tina kersey and Antony Freeman, stepson to Scott, loving big brother to Frankie, Nikitta & Freddie; will be missed greatly by all the family and friends.

“We will remember him always with a smile as he was our very own wild child and family rebel, always happy, singing, dancing and full of life and living life to the full. Leaving a huge gap in our lives, no one else can ever fill!

“Also can we take this opportunity to thank all Lewis's friends for all the lovely messages, flowers etc and all family friends for their kind words, support and flowers. It has helped us all very much that he was loved by so many people. Thankyou x.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, was in the traffic at the scene or has any information is asked to contact police on 101@dc.police.uk or call 101 quoting log 841 of 1 October.