FlyShe; Inspiring The Next Generation

Spearheaded by the UK’s only female airline CEO, the programme is designed to address the worldwide shortage of pilots and engineers.

With new research showing that girls are four times less likely than boys to have pilot or engineering ambitions, the FlyShe programme takes a positive step to address gender imbalance throughout the aviation industry.

With the airline industry forecast to double in size by 2035, it is predicted that the sector needs 637,000* new pilots to meet global demand.

Therefore, attracting talent from the 51 per cent of the population that is not currently applying for these roles is an urgent commercial necessity.

FlyShe is designed to highlight and help address this huge talent shortage by inspiring young girls and women to consider roles that are traditionally male-associated.

Independent research recently conducted on behalf of Flybe across the UK, comprising 1,778 parents and 1,778 children aged between 6 -17, has revealed a gender bias in the roles to which children currently aspire.

When thinking about future careers, girls are half as likely as boys to aspire to become an aviation engineer and are four times less likely than boys to want to be a pilot.

Girls are also almost three times more likely than boys to pursue a career as cabin crew when they grow up. **

In addition to launching its new online hub, flyshe.co.uk, Flybe will continue to roll out a number of regional initiatives as part of the expanded programme. For example, it will be brought to life in schools across the country with female pilots and engineers engaging with pupils face-to-face in the classroom.

In addition, Flybe will also produce educational materials for schools to host their own sessions, encouraging girls to consider high-trust roles as their future careers.

This year, Flybe also offered two young women places on its new engineering apprenticeship scheme which, as part of the 15 opportunities available each year, will continue to encourage women to embark on careers in this crucial sector.