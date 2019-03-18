Giant sculpture arrives in Plymouth

Work is underway to install a giant bronze sculpture in Plymouth.

'Messenger' is the size of two double decker buses and weighs in at nine and a half tonnes.

It was created by artist and sculptor Joseph Hillier, from Cornwall; "As a historical naval city, Plymouth is dominated by male military statues, and I wanted to redress this imbalance by presenting a strong, dynamic, contemporary woman, full of vitality and energy."

He based the sculpture on a split-second pose struck by an unnamed female actor during rehearsals for Othello, Theatre Royal Plymouth's award-winning and explosive co-production with Frantic Assembly in 2014.