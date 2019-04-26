High Surf Warning for Devon and Cornwall

The RNLI has issued a High Surf Warning as Storm Hannah passes through.

It covers the North Coast of Cornwall and Devon and some exposed locations on the South coast and is in force 6pm on Saturday.

They warn large breaking waves in excess of 3 metres along with strong onshore winds will be seen along the coastline with associated increased tidal surges and strong rip currents.

It is likely that any lifeguard patrolled beaches will be red flagged.

Anglers, coastal walkers and those taking photographs are reminded to keep a safe distance from the water.

Swimming is not recommended, and experienced surfers should avoid exposed beaches and only consider surfing at sheltered spots on the south coast with appropriate supervision.