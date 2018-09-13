House evacuated after 'items' found in Bideford

A 73-year-old man from Bideford has been arrested under the explosives act.

Police were called out on Wednesday morning following concerns for the welfare of a woman at an address in Bridge Street.

Whilst at the address, officers complained of feeling unwell and were immediately removed from the scene and a cordon put in place.

The ambulance Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) attended and treated these officers, all of whom are unharmed and have since returned to duty.

Following searches within the property, a number of items were found which require expert analysis from specialist officers and an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team.

Police have also been supported by fire and ambulance at the scene.

The house has been evacuated and enquiries are ongoing at the property.

Officers have sought specialist advice and it has not been deemed necessary to evacuate any other properties, there is not believed to be any wider public risk at this time.