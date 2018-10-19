Man killed in collision in Plymouth

Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal collision in Plymouth.

A man in his 60's was hit by a Ford Focus at around 12:40am on St Levan Road and died at the scene.

Two local men, aged 25 and 23, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving; they both remain in police custody.

A cordon is in place and drivers are being told to avoid the area.

Anyone with any information who has yet to have spoken to police, is asked to contact 101 quoting log number 35 for the 19th of October.