Motorbike ride killed in collision in Exeter

21 April 2019, 08:16 | Updated: 21 April 2019, 08:18

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a car in Exeter.

It happened on Saturday night on Alphin Brook Road.

The motorcyclist was sadly declared deceased at the scene.

Specialist officers from the Devon and Cornwall’s Alliance Roads Policing Team attended along with a Forensic Collision Investigator and Scene of Crime Officer.

A full investigation of the scene took place and officers are working to establish the cause of this collision.

Police thank the public for their patience while they investigated the scene. Police are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to telephone 101 quoting Log 1112 20/04/19.

