Murder investigation launched in Exeter

A murder investigation has started after the death of a man in his 80's in Exeter.

Police were called to a house on Bonhay Road at just after 3pm on Monday after an ambulance crew discovered the body of a man inside.

The man was confirmed dead at the scene and enquiries remain ongoing to inform his next of kin.

Police are now keen to hear from anyone who was in the area of Bonhay Road between 6pm on Friday 8 February and 3.30pm on Monday 11 February.

A scene guard and cordon remain in place at the scene at this time and enquires are ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting log number 472 11 February.