Murder investigation starts in Exeter

Our Police are treating the death of a man in Exeter as suspicious.

Police were called to a house on Bonhay Road, Exeter just after 3pm on Monday 11 February on request of the ambulance service, following the discovery of a body of a man found within the property.

The man, in his 80s, was confirmed deceased at the scene.

Enquiries remain ongoing to inform his next of kin.

Police are now keen to hear from anyone who was in the area of Bonhay Road between 6pm on Friday 8 February and 3.30pm on Monday 11 February.

A scene guard and cordon remain in place at the scene at this time and enquires are ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting log number 472 11 February.