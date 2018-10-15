Ottery Wants Customers To Come Back

Shops in Ottery St Mary want their customers back after a fire closed a road.

Since the blaze destroyed the Pine shop there has been a noticeable drop in trade, with business owners at a loss to explain why.

It is unknown how long the closure will last as East Devon District Council’s Building Control department is awaiting the outcome of a structural survey of the buildings.

On Thursday, September 13th, a fire in the property above the shop on the corner of Broad Street and Brook Street raged for several hours, with neighbouring properties evacuated.

The blaze badly damaged the roof with the internal timbers all but destroyed.

Reopening one of the main routes will take weeks and not months.

There are calls for a unified approach towards the road closure to try and support businesses and the upcoming Tar Barrels event.

Businesses will be invited to a meeting on October 18th to discuss the impact of the road closures.

The main message they want to get across is that there is parking available and shops are OPEN.

There are fears shoppers travelling between Sidmouth and Honiton are avoiding the town and picking up their daily or weekly goods somewhere else.

This is starting to have a major impact on the town.

Pedestrians can get through the closed section to access either side of the town.

It’s now all about getting the message through to people that shops, cafes and restaurants are trading and need as much support as possible through this difficult time.