Ryanair Comes To Exeter

Ryanair has announced its first ever flights from Exeter airport.

Its newest airport, the 21st in the UK will operate new routes to Malaga, Malta and Naples starting in April as part of the airlines summer 2019 schedule.

It will bring 80,000 customers per year, taking the number that use this regional airport to more than a million.

A number that's not been reached since 2007, the airport has been rising slowly to that level since the global crash.

There will be six weekly flights each operating twice weekly, ensuring customers using the Devon airport can book the lowest fares possible, for travel in April.

Exeter Airport Managing Director Matt Roach said; "This is a significant vote of confidence in the continued growth of Exeter Airport and we are delighted to be welcoming Ryanair for the very first time.

"These routes are popular destinations and offer customers even more of a choice and greater connectivity from their local airport."

For more information and to check availability CLICK HERE