Exmouth assault: Teenager charged with attempted murder

A 16-year-old has appeared in court charged with the rape and attempted murder of a 10-year-old girl in Exmouth.

The teenager, who can't legally be named due to being under the age of 18, will now be held on remand until his next hearing in front of a District Judge at Plymouth Youth Court on Thursday.

Superintendent Matt Lawler, the local policing commander for Exeter, East and Mid Devon said: “We are able to confirm that the little girl at the centre of all our thoughts has now been discharged from hospital and is being cared for by her family. I would like to recognise the exceptional care she has received from specialist staff at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, and the close support provided by our specialist family liaison officers, which will continue in the months ahead.

“The family have asked me to say on their behalf that ‘we would like to thank the community for their help and understanding in the ongoing Police investigation. But, we respectfully request privacy whilst we try and come to terms with what has happened’'.

Supt Lawler added: “Since the afternoon of Thursday 4th October, the residents of Exmouth have come together. I would like to thank the public for their messages of support to the young girl and her family, for the positive feedback we have had to officers on patrol and at cordons, and for the information we have received as part of this investigation.

“Clearly the events of the last few days have affected the entire community, and in particular young people and their parents. Since Thursday we have provided a dedicated extra policing presence, particularly in the area of Marley Road, parks and schools, and that will continue today and into tomorrow.

“We issued advice last week to schools, and will be having further direct contact today.

“I would stress that no-one needs to change their school journey plans, and you will see additional officers present at drop-off and pick-up times at schools near to this incident. This is an extremely rare and isolated incident, and so the increased policing presence for next few days is solely to provide reassurance and support. Please approach the local officers with any questions or concerns you may have.”