Teens Arrested After Tiverton Robbery

Two girls, aged 16 and 18, have been arrested after a woman had her handbag snatched in Tiverton.

It happened on Tuesday in the West Exe South area.

Police say the victim, who is in her 60’s, wasn’t hurt but was left shaken.

The 16 year old girl on suspicion of robbery, while the 18 year old woman has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and being in possession of a Class-A and Class-B drug.

Police say officers are still looking for evidence in the area. They are particularly keen to find a purse that was stolen in the robbery. It is described as a n unbranded brown purse which will have cards in it

Anyone who sees it is asked to contact police on 101.