Third Man Dies After Kingsteignton Crash

A third man has now died after a crash between two Jaguars in Kingsteignton on Bank Holiday Monday.

The 60 year old, from Chudleigh, was flown to Derriford Hospital with life changing injuries after the crash on the B3193 Clay Pitts Way but died this morning.

Two other people, a 27 year old man and a 17 year old boy from Chudleigh, died at the scene.

Police say formal identification has not yet taken place but the next of kin for all involved have been informed.

Police are still appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who saw either car before the collision.