Tribute to man killed in Plymouth collision

The family of a man who died following a collision in Plymouth last week have paid tribute to him.

34-year-old Tom McConnachie died following a collision involving a car in Budshead road early on Sunday morning.

He was taken to Derriford hospital where he sadly died.

Tom’s family paid the following tribute:

“Tom McConnachie sadly died in the early hours of Sunday 24th February aged 34.

“Tom was born on 26th September 1984 in Munster, Germany. He grew up and went to school in Callington, both the Primary and Secondary schools and was commonly known as Conners growing up. He loved playing football for Callington Colts and continued playing throughout his life and was still playing 5 a side.

“Tom was a HUGE Liverpool FC Fan. He enjoyed meeting with friends and attempting to win at FIFA. Tom was looking forward to being groomsman to his closest friends in August this year.

“Tom was a kind thoughtful and caring son to his mum Charlotte, brother Hamish and his partner Lina along with his girlfriend Christina who made him extremely happy.

“He previously worked at Duchy Desserts in Launceston. In August 2013 he went on a 2 year working visa to Australia where he had the time of his life working, travelling, skydiving and shark diving and making hundreds of new friends and meeting the indigenous animals there. He had big hopes of returning someday. On returning to the UK his brother helped him in finding work at Little and Cull.

“Tom also leaves behind Archie the much loved Dalmatian.

“Heartfelt thanks go to the passer by who did their best to help, the taxi driver, all police, paramedics and hospital staff at Derriford.”

The driver of the car fled the scene and later attended Crownhill police station to make himself known to officers.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was later released under investigation pending further enquires.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CR/017071/19.