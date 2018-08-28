Two killed in Kingsteignton collision

Two people have died and one is in a critical condition following a collision between two Jaguar cars in Kingsteignton.

It happened at around 5.45pm on Bank Holiday Monday on the B3193 Clay Pitts Way.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, and his passenger, a 17-year-old boy both from Chudleigh, died at the scene.

Formal identification has yet to have taken place, but next of kin for both parties have been informed.

The driver of the second car, a man in his 60’s also from Chudleigh has suffered life-changing injuries and was airlifted to Derriford Hospital.

Anyone with any information that can assist the Serious Collisions Unit with their investigation is asked to email 101@dc.police.uk quoting log number 771 for the 27 of August.