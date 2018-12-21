Join The Race For Life 2019
The Race for Life is anything but a race. It’s your time to get together with friends and family and show cancer it won’t win.
It’s not about being the fittest or the fastest, it’s about crossing the finish line any way you want. Let’s rally, raise money and beat cancer.
Beating cancer doesn’t take gold medal-winning Olympic athletes. It takes someone much more important; you. Whether you take part because cancer has affected you or someone close to you, you’re motivated to beat it – and that’s all you need.
We’re not athletes, we’re cancer beaters.
Join The Race for Life here, or call on 0300 123 0770
See the list below for events in your area - and take part for you, for a loved one, for everyone affected by cancer and enter your local Race for Life.
Full Event Listing:
5/10K
Corby - Sunday 19th May 2019 at 11am
Where: West Glebe Park, NN17 1SZ
Distance: Race 5K / Race 10K
Milton Keynes - Sunday 9th June 2019 at 11am
Where: Willen Lake, MK15 0DS
Distance: Race 5K / Race 10K
Luton - Sunday 23rd June 2019 at 11am
Where: Stockwood Park, LU1 5EH
Distance: Race 5K / Race 10K
Northampton - Sunday 23rd June at 11am
Where: Abington Park, NN3 3AD
Distance: Race 5K / Race 10K
Bedford - Sunday 7th July 2019 at 11am
Where: Priory Park, MK41 9DJ
Distance: Race 5K / Race 10K
Stevenage - Sunday 7th July 2019 at 11am
Where: Fairlands Valley Park, SG2 8RH
Distance: Race 5K / Race 10K
Pretty Muddy
Northampton Pretty - Saturday 22nd June 2019 from 10am
Where: Abington Park, NN3 3AD
Distance: Pretty Muddy 5K / Pretty Muddy Kids
Bedford - Saturday 6th July 2019 from 10am
Where: Priory Park, MK41 9DJ
Distance: Pretty Muddy 5K / Pretty Muddy 10K / Pretty Muddy Kids
Milton Keynes - Saturday 7th September 2019 at 11am
Where: Willen Lake, MK15 0DS
Distance: Pretty Muddy 5K / Pretty Muddy kids