Join The Race For Life 2019

The Race for Life is anything but a race. It’s your time to get together with friends and family and show cancer it won’t win.

It’s not about being the fittest or the fastest, it’s about crossing the finish line any way you want. Let’s rally, raise money and beat cancer.

Beating cancer doesn’t take gold medal-winning Olympic athletes. It takes someone much more important; you. Whether you take part because cancer has affected you or someone close to you, you’re motivated to beat it – and that’s all you need.

We’re not athletes, we’re cancer beaters.

Join The Race for Life here, or call on 0300 123 0770





See the list below for events in your area - and take part for you, for a loved one, for everyone affected by cancer and enter your local Race for Life.

Full Event Listing:





5/10K

Corby - Sunday 19th May 2019 at 11am

Where: West Glebe Park, NN17 1SZ

Distance: Race 5K / Race 10K

Milton Keynes - Sunday 9th June 2019 at 11am

Where: Willen Lake, MK15 0DS

Distance: Race 5K / Race 10K

Luton - Sunday 23rd June 2019 at 11am

Where: Stockwood Park, LU1 5EH

Distance: Race 5K / Race 10K

Northampton - Sunday 23rd June at 11am

Where: Abington Park, NN3 3AD

Distance: Race 5K / Race 10K

Bedford - Sunday 7th July 2019 at 11am

Where: Priory Park, MK41 9DJ

Distance: Race 5K / Race 10K

Stevenage - Sunday 7th July 2019 at 11am

Where: Fairlands Valley Park, SG2 8RH

Distance: Race 5K / Race 10K

Pretty Muddy

Northampton Pretty - Saturday 22nd June 2019 from 10am

Where: Abington Park, NN3 3AD

Distance: Pretty Muddy 5K / Pretty Muddy Kids

Bedford - Saturday 6th July 2019 from 10am

Where: Priory Park, MK41 9DJ

Distance: Pretty Muddy 5K / Pretty Muddy 10K / Pretty Muddy Kids

Milton Keynes - Saturday 7th September 2019 at 11am

Where: Willen Lake, MK15 0DS

Distance: Pretty Muddy 5K / Pretty Muddy kids