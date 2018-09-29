2 Men Threaten Woman In Her Own Home In St Albans

Police are appealing to anyone with any information following a robbery that happened in Vesta Avenue in St Albans on Monday September 24.

Two men broke into the address at around 10pm, pretending to be police officers, and threatened the woman who was with her young child. One of the men, who had his head and face covered, assaulted the woman with a screwdriver. They then searched the property and stole a large quantity of jewellery.

Detective Constable Tony Kong from the Local Crime Unit said, "This was an unusually aggressive burglary and we are doing everything we can to trace the men responsible. If you saw anything suspicious on Monday night, have been offered cheap jewellery for sale or know who may be responsible, please get in touch with us."

One of the men is described as being of slim build, around 5ft 6in to 5ft 7in tall and aged in his 20s. He was wearing a black hat, jacket and gloves, and had the bottom of his face covered. He also had a black bag across his shoulder, with tools in it.



The second man is described as white and about 5ft 5in tall. He had a baseball cap on his head, but his face was uncovered. He was unshaven, of a medium to large build and he was wearing a brown jacket.