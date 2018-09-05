2 Men Wanted In Connection With Kettering Murder
5 September 2018, 16:18 | Updated: 5 September 2018, 16:22
Officers have made an appeal for help in tracing the whereabouts of two men wanted in connection with the murder of a man in Kettering, earlier this year.
Mustafa Lowe, aged 22, and Louie Mendy, aged 28, are believed to be living in the Birmingham area.
Mustafa is also known as Tapha Lowe or ‘T’ boy and Louie is referred to as Avon Anderson or Tiny.
Tairu Jallow, aged 29, died at a property in Havelock Street, Kettering, on 14 January 2018.
Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.