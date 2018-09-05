2 Men Wanted In Connection With Kettering Murder

Mustafa Lowe, aged 22, and Louie Mendy, aged 28, are believed to be living in the Birmingham area.

Mustafa is also known as Tapha Lowe or ‘T’ boy and Louie is referred to as Avon Anderson or Tiny.

Tairu Jallow, aged 29, died at a property in Havelock Street, Kettering, on 14 January 2018.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.