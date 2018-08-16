2 Teenagers Robbed Near Hilton Hotel In Northampton

The incident happened on Tuesday, August 14, between 10pm and 10.15pm, when two 16-year-old boys were approached by three men who attacked them and stole their mobile phones. One of the boys required hospital treatment after sustaining a gash to his head.

The offenders are described as three men of average build, about 5ft 8in, wearing dark clothing and face coverings. One of the men had white sleeves on his top.

Anyone with information, anyone who witnessed what happened or anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.