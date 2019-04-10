3 people dead after A428 crash at Denton
10 April 2019, 16:41 | Updated: 10 April 2019, 16:42
A motorist and two passengers have sadly died, after their vehicle was involved in a serious collision on the A428 Bedford Road, Denton yesterday.
For unknown reasons, the Fiat crossed over to the opposite carriageway, colliding head on with the Mercedes.
The man driving the Mercedes was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious, but not life threatening, injuries.
All three occupants of the Fiat, the driver and two passengers, died at the scene.
Anyone that witnessed the collision or has any information is requested to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.