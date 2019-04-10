3 people dead after A428 crash at Denton

10 April 2019, 16:41 | Updated: 10 April 2019, 16:42

Police Tape

A motorist and two passengers have sadly died, after their vehicle was involved in a serious collision on the A428 Bedford Road, Denton yesterday.

The collision, which involved a black Fiat 500 and a silver Mercedes estate vehicle, occurred at about 9.20pm.

For unknown reasons, the Fiat crossed over to the opposite carriageway, colliding head on with the Mercedes.

The man driving the Mercedes was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious, but not life threatening, injuries.

All three occupants of the Fiat, the driver and two passengers, died at the scene.

Anyone that witnessed the collision or has any information is requested to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Trump campaign video with Batman music pulled after Warner Bros complaint

Showbiz

G4S shares surge as Canadian firm considers bid

UK & World

Jack Shepherd: Met Police escort speedboat killer back to the UK

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Put the shop-bought bleach down now

Here’s why you should never bleach your roots at home

Beauty

Jaimee and Chase are now engaged

Mum of three, 39, gets engaged to her son’s 18-year-old best friend

Lifestyle

Elisabeth Moss has spoken openly about her Scientology

Elisabeth Moss Scientology: What has The Handmaid's Tale actress said about her religion?

Celebrities

Huntsham Court

This lavish wedding bolthole is the UK's best kept secret and only 2 hours from London

Weddings

darcey

Darcey Bussell quits as judge on Strictly Come Dancing

TV & Movies

Co-op have launched a gender neutral gingerbread person

Co-op launch gender fluid gingerbread man... and they're looking for name suggestions

Food & Health