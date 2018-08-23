£4,500 Worth Of Bikes Stolen From Arlesey Station

British Transport Police would like to speak to these men in connection with the theft of bikes worth a total of £4,500 from Arlesey station in Bedfordshire.

Officers believe that the nine bike thefts – which took place between June and August – could be linked.

Officers would like to speak to the men in these CCTV images as it is believed they may have information which could help the investigation.



If you recognise these men or you have any information which could help the investigation, please call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting 393 of 16 August. Alternatively, you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



Unfortunately, bicycles remain a popular target for opportunistic thieves and officers would like to remind cyclists about the importance of bicycle security.